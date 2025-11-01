Tragedy at Venkateswara Swamy Temple: Stampede Claims Nine Lives

A devastating stampede at the Venkateswara Swamy temple in Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh, has claimed the lives of nine people and left many injured. The tragedy unfolded amidst large crowds gathered for religious observance, coinciding with the auspicious 'Karthika Masam'.

The stampede resulted from the collapse of a railing, causing devotees to fall from a height on each other. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief and announced a full inquiry, citing organizational lapses. He assured ex-gratia for victims while blaming the temple owner for not informing police.

Local police emphasized that it is mandatory to seek permission for large gatherings. Further, cases have been registered under culpable homicide charges. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah conveyed condolences, with Modi announcing financial aid for victims.

