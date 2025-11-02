Left Menu

Unity in Diversity: Celebrating Andaman and Nicobar Islands Foundation Day

Lt Governor D K Joshi celebrates the Andaman and Nicobar Islands' Foundation Day, highlighting its unity in diversity and transformation. From its colonial past exemplified by the Cellular Jail to modern progress, the islands are celebrated for their culture, resilience, and development under India's 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portblair | Updated: 02-11-2025 00:13 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 00:13 IST
Unity in Diversity: Celebrating Andaman and Nicobar Islands Foundation Day
  • Country:
  • India

Andaman and Nicobar Islands celebrated their Foundation Day with Lt Governor D K Joshi, emphasizing the region's unity in diversity. The islands reflect the harmonious blend of various Indian cultures enriched by indigenous tribal heritage.

Once marred by colonial oppression, symbolized by the Cellular Jail, the archipelago now stands as a monument to the courage of India's freedom fighters, Joshi stated. He extended warm wishes to residents, acknowledging the islands' resilience and transformation, especially after facing challenges such as the devastating tsunami.

Joshi highlighted the 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' initiative during an interactive session at Raj Niwas, discussing the significant advancements in infrastructure, connectivity, and public welfare on the islands. He urged for continued collaboration to achieve the vision of a strong, progressive, and developed India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

 Global
2
Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

 Global
3
UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

 Global
4
White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025