Unity in Diversity: Celebrating Andaman and Nicobar Islands Foundation Day

Andaman and Nicobar Islands celebrated their Foundation Day with Lt Governor D K Joshi, emphasizing the region's unity in diversity. The islands reflect the harmonious blend of various Indian cultures enriched by indigenous tribal heritage.

Once marred by colonial oppression, symbolized by the Cellular Jail, the archipelago now stands as a monument to the courage of India's freedom fighters, Joshi stated. He extended warm wishes to residents, acknowledging the islands' resilience and transformation, especially after facing challenges such as the devastating tsunami.

Joshi highlighted the 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' initiative during an interactive session at Raj Niwas, discussing the significant advancements in infrastructure, connectivity, and public welfare on the islands. He urged for continued collaboration to achieve the vision of a strong, progressive, and developed India.

