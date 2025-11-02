Outrage Erupts Over Damaged Ashoka Pillar at Nauchandi Ground

An Ashoka Pillar at Nauchandi Ground suffered damage after allegedly being struck by a reversing vehicle, according to police sources on Sunday.

The incident, captured in a viral video, has ignited widespread discontent, especially among Hindu groups. The pillar's location near the police outpost adds another layer of concern. On Saturday night, an unidentified vehicle apparently collided with the structure, causing it to topple and incur significant damage.

Upon discovering the damage on Sunday morning, locals shared videos online, prompting police intervention. City Superintendent Ayush Vikram Singh indicated that preliminary inquiries support the vehicle collision theory, and authorities are reviewing nearby CCTV footage. In response to the incident, security has been strengthened, with police advising the public against heeding circulating rumors.

