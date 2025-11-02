Left Menu

Outrage Erupts Over Damaged Ashoka Pillar at Nauchandi Ground

An Ashoka Pillar at Nauchandi Ground was damaged, allegedly by a reversing vehicle. The incident sparked outrage on social media, particularly among Hindu organizations. Police are investigating and have enhanced security in the area, urging the public to disregard rumors regarding the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 02-11-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 17:24 IST
  • India

An Ashoka Pillar at Nauchandi Ground suffered damage after allegedly being struck by a reversing vehicle, according to police sources on Sunday.

The incident, captured in a viral video, has ignited widespread discontent, especially among Hindu groups. The pillar's location near the police outpost adds another layer of concern. On Saturday night, an unidentified vehicle apparently collided with the structure, causing it to topple and incur significant damage.

Upon discovering the damage on Sunday morning, locals shared videos online, prompting police intervention. City Superintendent Ayush Vikram Singh indicated that preliminary inquiries support the vehicle collision theory, and authorities are reviewing nearby CCTV footage. In response to the incident, security has been strengthened, with police advising the public against heeding circulating rumors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

