Left Menu

Margaret Qualley and Michael Shannon Star in Gothic Horror 'King Snake'

Actors Margaret Qualley and Michael Shannon are starring in a Southern gothic horror film titled 'King Snake.' The plot revolves around a couple who inherit a farm in rural Arkansas and must face physical and metaphysical challenges. The film is produced by Jeff Nichols and financed by FilmNation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 02-11-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 17:27 IST
Margaret Qualley and Michael Shannon Star in Gothic Horror 'King Snake'
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood stars Margaret Qualley and Michael Shannon have signed on for 'King Snake,' a Southern gothic horror film by director Jeff Nichols. Set in rural Arkansas, the movie explores the story of a young couple who inherit a farm, only to confront terrifying forces and malevolent myths.

The cast also includes Drew Starkey, known for his roles in 'Outer Banks' and 'Queer,' who joins Qualley and Shannon in this chilling project. The film promises a collision of good and evil, combining real-world challenges with eerie otherworldly creatures.

Produced under Tri-State Pictures in partnership with Range Media Partners, the film is backed by Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Sarah Green. 'King Snake' will be financially supported by FilmNation, which has announced the launch of sales out of the American Film Market, promising an engaging horror experience for audiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025