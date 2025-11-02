Margaret Qualley and Michael Shannon Star in Gothic Horror 'King Snake'

Hollywood stars Margaret Qualley and Michael Shannon have signed on for 'King Snake,' a Southern gothic horror film by director Jeff Nichols. Set in rural Arkansas, the movie explores the story of a young couple who inherit a farm, only to confront terrifying forces and malevolent myths.

The cast also includes Drew Starkey, known for his roles in 'Outer Banks' and 'Queer,' who joins Qualley and Shannon in this chilling project. The film promises a collision of good and evil, combining real-world challenges with eerie otherworldly creatures.

Produced under Tri-State Pictures in partnership with Range Media Partners, the film is backed by Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Sarah Green. 'King Snake' will be financially supported by FilmNation, which has announced the launch of sales out of the American Film Market, promising an engaging horror experience for audiences.

