Star-Studded Celebration: Shah Rukh Khan Turns 60 in Style

Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 60th birthday with family and friends at his Alibaug farmhouse. The celebration included industry figures like Karan Johar and Rani Mukerji. Shah Rukh later returned to Mumbai to greet fans outside his bungalow. His career highlights include roles in 'Deewana' and recent hits 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan'.

Shah Rukh Khan
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan marked his 60th birthday with a grand celebration attended by family and friends, including notable figures like Karan Johar and Rani Mukerji. The event took place at Khan's opulent farmhouse in Alibaug, approximately a two-hour drive from Mumbai.

During the festive evening, filmmaker Karan Johar shared a light-hearted Instagram selfie featuring Rani Mukerji and Ananya Panday. Aside from Johar and Mukerji, the guest list also included filmmaker Farah Khan and Navya Naveli Nanda, niece of Amitabh Bachchan.

Following the festivities, Khan returned to Mumbai, where he waved to his adoring fans outside his residence, Mannat. Despite ongoing renovations, the annual tradition of greeting fans from his balcony continues. Khan's career, spanning three decades, includes standout performances in films like 'Deewana', 'Baazigar', and recent hits 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan'. He is set to captivate audiences once more in the upcoming film 'King', slated for a 2026 release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

