Cultural Confluence: Chinese Dancers Bring Ramayana to Life

Chinese dancers performed 'Adi Kavya-The First Poem,' a dance drama based on the Ramayana translation by Prof Ji Xianlin, at the Indian Embassy. Directed by Bharatanatyam expert Jin Shanshan, it featured over 50 performers and was a cultural highlight in Beijing. A symposium on Indian traditions was also held.
In a remarkable display of cultural fusion, a troupe of Chinese dancers brought 'Adi Kavya-The First Poem' to the stage, a dance drama deeply intertwined with the epic Ramayana.
This exquisite performance, directed by Jin Shanshan, was showcased at the Indian Embassy, captivating a large audience with its rich cultural narrative.
This was the second staging in Beijing of the production, which reflects a deepening engagement with Indian philosophical and cultural traditions, following a related symposium last month.
