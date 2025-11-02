Cultural Confluence: Chinese Dancers Bring Ramayana to Life

In a remarkable display of cultural fusion, a troupe of Chinese dancers brought 'Adi Kavya-The First Poem' to the stage, a dance drama deeply intertwined with the epic Ramayana.

This exquisite performance, directed by Jin Shanshan, was showcased at the Indian Embassy, captivating a large audience with its rich cultural narrative.

This was the second staging in Beijing of the production, which reflects a deepening engagement with Indian philosophical and cultural traditions, following a related symposium last month.

