Prime Minister Modi's Reverent Visit to Patna Sahib Gurdwara

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a significant stop at the Patna Sahib gurdwara, where he offered prayers on Sunday evening. Joined by key political figures, including Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Modi's visit was marked by the donning of a traditional orange turban as he reached Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib.

During his visit, he collected prasad and greeted devotees, further underlining the reverence of the moment. The day was particularly momentous following his leadership in a massive roadshow in Patna and addressing election rallies in Arrah and Nawada earlier.

Amid the political fervor, Modi revisited historical grievances, particularly the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, while speaking at Arrah, condemning the Congress's unapologetic stance towards the tragedy. The Patna Sahib gurdwara, built by Maharaja Ranjit Singh in the 18th century, holds historical importance as it marks the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh guru.

(With inputs from agencies.)