Left Menu

Ancient Artifact Repatriation: 3,500-Year-Old Egyptian Sculpture Returned

The Netherlands will return a 3,500-year-old Egyptian sculpture, discovered at a Dutch art fair, to Egypt. Prime Minister Dick Schoof announced the return during his visit to Egypt, where he met President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. The artifact is believed to have been stolen during the 2011 Arab Spring.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 21:11 IST
Ancient Artifact Repatriation: 3,500-Year-Old Egyptian Sculpture Returned
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Dutch government is set to return a 3,500-year-old Egyptian sculpture to its homeland after it surfaced at a Dutch art fair. The announcement was made by Prime Minister Dick Schoof during a visit to Egypt, marking a significant moment in cultural repatriation efforts.

The sculpture, linked to the reign of Pharaoh Thutmose III, is suspected to have been stolen during the 2011 Arab Spring upheaval, subsequently entering the international art market. An anonymous tip in 2022 led to its confiscation in Maastricht.

Following confirmation of its illicit origins by Dutch authorities, the sculpture will be handed over to the Egyptian ambassador in the Netherlands before the year's end, although a precise date remains undetermined.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025