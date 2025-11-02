International Delegation Explores UP's Craft Heritage

On Sunday, a diverse 47-member delegation from Central and South America, along with Caribbean islands, visited the Uttar Pradesh Institute of Design and Research. The delegation, consisting of experts in design, art, education, and fashion, aimed to delve into India's rich craft heritage.

A special exhibition showcased traditional arts, including bone carving, zari-zardozi, chikankari, batik, block printing, and terracotta, offering a vivid glimpse into the nation's artistic legacy. Besides the exhibition, the visitors toured the institute's library and museum, which house rare artworks and feature the ODOP (one district one product) design studio.

Chairperson Kshipra Shukla welcomed the guests, emphasizing the visit's role in strengthening international cooperation and promoting Uttar Pradesh's crafts globally, aligning with the Prime Minister's 'Local for Global' vision. The event concluded with mementos and ODOP products presented to the delegates, in the presence of senior MSME officials like Joint Commissioner (ODOP) Sunil Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)