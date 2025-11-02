Turmoil at Puri: Devotee Deluge During 'Panchuka' Rituals

A tense atmosphere gripped Puri's Jagannath Temple as large crowds amassed during the 'Panchuka' rituals, compelling an intervention by Odisha DGP YB Khurania. The chaos erupted after devotees breached barricades initially meant to streamline entrance to the sacred site.

In response, high-level discussions were convened involving local law enforcement and temple administration. Officials reassured the public about ongoing measures to ensure orderly worship and safe crowd dispersion. Temporary adjustments in entry and exit protocols have been enacted to manage the significant influx of devotees.

Authorities emphasize cooperation as the Panchuka Brata, a deeply revered observance, continues. Amidst traditional festivities, the Odisha Temple Administration urges adherence to new guidelines, while prioritizing safety and spiritual fulfillment for all worshippers.

