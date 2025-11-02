Left Menu

Turmoil at Puri: Devotee Deluge During 'Panchuka' Rituals

A chaotic scene unfolded near Jagannath Temple in Puri during the 'Panchuka' rituals, leading Odisha DGP YB Khurania to intervene. Despite entrance restrictions, crowds flocked through alternate gates, causing disruption. Authorities held meetings to manage the swell of devotees, urging cooperation and discipline amidst the spiritual observance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puri | Updated: 02-11-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 23:22 IST
Turmoil at Puri: Devotee Deluge During 'Panchuka' Rituals
Odisha DGP YB Khurania
  • Country:
  • India

A tense atmosphere gripped Puri's Jagannath Temple as large crowds amassed during the 'Panchuka' rituals, compelling an intervention by Odisha DGP YB Khurania. The chaos erupted after devotees breached barricades initially meant to streamline entrance to the sacred site.

In response, high-level discussions were convened involving local law enforcement and temple administration. Officials reassured the public about ongoing measures to ensure orderly worship and safe crowd dispersion. Temporary adjustments in entry and exit protocols have been enacted to manage the significant influx of devotees.

Authorities emphasize cooperation as the Panchuka Brata, a deeply revered observance, continues. Amidst traditional festivities, the Odisha Temple Administration urges adherence to new guidelines, while prioritizing safety and spiritual fulfillment for all worshippers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025