Britney Spears Removes Instagram Amid Growing Concerns

In a surprising move, pop icon Britney Spears has taken down her Instagram account after sharing a string of alarming posts, People magazine reports. The singer's profile was unavailable as of November 2, leaving fans puzzled when greeted with a message stating her account may have been removed.

The sudden disappearance of Spears from the platform comes against the backdrop of heightened public concern and controversies surrounding her former husband Kevin Federline's new memoir. Recently, Spears, 43, posted dancing videos that mentioned her sons, prompting fans to voice their worries. She disabled comments on those posts.

Just last month, Spears uploaded a video showing bruises and bandages, explaining she had fallen at a friend's house. Her posts, including reflections on her past conservatorship and personal trauma, have sparked continued debate and concern. However, no official statement has been released by Spears or her representatives regarding her account removal.

(With inputs from agencies.)