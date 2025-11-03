Legal Battle Surfaces Ahead of 'HAQ' Release

In a surprising turn of events, the upcoming courtroom drama 'HAQ', featuring Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam, finds itself embroiled in legal controversy mere weeks before its scheduled release. The legal notice, issued by Siddiqua Begum, Shah Bano's daughter and legal heir, demands an immediate cessation of the film's dissemination and publicity efforts.

The notice accuses the filmmakers of 'HAQ' of an unauthorized portrayal of the late Shah Bano's personal life, violating the consent of her legal heirs. The warning has been delivered to director Suparn Verma, producers Junglee Pictures and Baweja Studios, and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) as well.

'HAQ' draws inspiration from the groundbreaking 1985 Supreme Court case, Mohd. Ahmed Khan vs Shah Bano Begum, a pivotal moment in India's legal history concerning women's rights and maintenance laws. Directed by Suparn S. Verma, with a cast including Vartika Singh, Danish Husain, Sheeba Chadha, and Aseem Hattangady, the film is produced by Junglee Pictures and Baweja Studios and is set for a November 7 release.