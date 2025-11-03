Contrasting Worlds: Jalisco's World Cup Stage Amid Crime Challenges

The upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup has ignited passion in Jalisco as thousands gather to support their national team. However, just miles from the festivities in Zapopan, volunteers are digging for remains of the disappeared in areas beset by the Jalisco New Generation Cartel's influence.

Despite Jalisco's potential as a host city, concerns linger over security. The powerful cartel complicates organizing an international event, though officials hope for calm. There's an expectation of an informal truce, ensuring safety during major events, but some worry about increased crime opportunism.

Economic optimism clashes with the grim reality of disappearances and cartel dominance. Jalisco's hosting of World Cup matches could bring $1 billion in revenues and thousands of jobs. Yet, as authorities focus on logistics and fan experience, locals remain wary of the ever-present tension between celebrating sports and addressing crime.