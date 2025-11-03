Monumental Decision: Singapore to Preserve Lee Kuan Yew's Historic Home

The Singapore government announced plans to designate the family home of founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew as a national monument.

Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, David Neo, confirmed that the decision follows the National Heritage Board's recommendations, aiming to preserve this symbolic site for future generations.

The historic property, located at 38 Oxley Road, was pivotal in Singapore's political development, notably as the venue for key meetings that led to the formation of the ruling People's Action Party in 1954.