Kolkata's Atheist Forum Convenes to Challenge Superstition and Religious Fundamentalism

Nastik Mancha, a forum of atheists, will hold a significant gathering in Kolkata to promote scientific thinking, oppose superstition, and stand against religious fundamentalism and casteism. Expected to draw around 250 participants, including skeptics and religious individuals, the event focuses on fostering objective, rational dialogue amid rising religious influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 03-11-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 20:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A forum of atheists in Kolkata is set to hold a groundbreaking meet to promote rational thinking and oppose superstition, casteism, and religious fundamentalism. Organized by the Nastik Mancha, the event intends to encourage free expression and challenge conventional beliefs through scientific discourse.

Approximately 250 individuals from Kolkata and surrounding areas are expected to participate in the November 5 session, noted organizer Basudev Ghatak. As this marks their first gathering in the metropolis, discussions aim to unite atheists, spiritual thinkers, religious advocates, and skeptics under a shared interest in objective reasoning.

The event gains particular importance as religious narratives increasingly influence policy and politics. Ghatak emphasized that this dialogue is a platform for questioning and resisting such trends. Participants like Meenakshi Mondal, whose personal tragedy led her to question religious beliefs, plan to attend, underscoring the forum's inclusive approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

