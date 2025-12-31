Tragedy in Assam: Superstition Leads to Gruesome Witchcraft Killing

In a chilling incident fueled by age-old superstitions, a couple was brutally murdered in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, as villagers suspected them of practicing witchcraft. Officials confirmed the attack occurred Tuesday night in No 1 Beloguri Munda village, Howraghat area.

According to authorities, the villagers first assaulted Gardi Birowa and Mira Birowa with sharp weapons before setting their house ablaze. The couple perished in the ensuing fire, underscoring the deadly impact of superstition-driven violence.

Senior police and civil administration officials have launched an investigation to track down those responsible. The tragedy serves as a grim reminder that, despite legal measures, belief in witchcraft continues to claim lives in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)