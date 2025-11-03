Unified Tribute: Haryana's Grand Celebration of Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom

Haryana is set to embark on a grand celebration marking the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the ninth Sikh Guru, Tegh Bahadur, from November 1 to 25. An all-party meeting convened on Monday outlined a series of events, including cultural and religious programs, aimed at honoring the Guru's sacrifice for faith and freedom.

Key political figures, including Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, were among the attendees who pledged full support for the commemorative initiatives. The meeting resolved to conduct dignified celebrations and organize four major yatras across the state, beginning November 8 from Rori in Sirsa.

The celebrations will include the symbolic participation of 350 girls performing 'Guru Kirtan' to represent the 350 years since the Guru's martyrdom. Leaders underscored Guru Tegh Bahadur's historical journey through Haryana and his profound teachings, affirming the state's deep connection to his legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)