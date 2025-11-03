Left Menu

Unified Tribute: Haryana's Grand Celebration of Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom

An all-party meeting in Haryana planned a grand celebration for the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur. Leaders emphasized cultural events and state-wide yatras, honoring his sacrifices for faith and freedom. Events will occur from November 1 to 25, with significant participation and programs highlighting his teachings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-11-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 22:28 IST
Unified Tribute: Haryana's Grand Celebration of Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom
Guru Tegh Bahadur
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana is set to embark on a grand celebration marking the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the ninth Sikh Guru, Tegh Bahadur, from November 1 to 25. An all-party meeting convened on Monday outlined a series of events, including cultural and religious programs, aimed at honoring the Guru's sacrifice for faith and freedom.

Key political figures, including Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, were among the attendees who pledged full support for the commemorative initiatives. The meeting resolved to conduct dignified celebrations and organize four major yatras across the state, beginning November 8 from Rori in Sirsa.

The celebrations will include the symbolic participation of 350 girls performing 'Guru Kirtan' to represent the 350 years since the Guru's martyrdom. Leaders underscored Guru Tegh Bahadur's historical journey through Haryana and his profound teachings, affirming the state's deep connection to his legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025