Vicky Kaushal Celebrates Mother's Birthday Amid New Parenthood Journey with Katrina Kaif

Actor Vicky Kaushal took to social media on Monday to celebrate his mother, Veena Kaushal's birthday, sharing an endearing post that captured the hearts of netizens. "Happy Birthday Maate," Kaushal wrote, accompanying a touching photograph of the mother-son duo enjoying a picturesque sunset.

The post garnered widespread acclaim, with actor Angad Bedi among those who praised the heartfelt tribute. "Maa nu khutt ke jhappi," Bedi remarked, with fans echoing similar sentiments of warmth and love.

In addition to celebrating family milestones, Vicky is preparing for fatherhood alongside wife Katrina Kaif, as the couple eagerly awaits their first child. The pair, who married in December 2021, announced their pregnancy with joyful anticipation in a joint statement last month.

(With inputs from agencies.)