Left Menu

Vicky Kaushal Celebrates Mother's Birthday Amid New Parenthood Journey with Katrina Kaif

Actor Vicky Kaushal wished his mother, Veena, a happy birthday with a heartfelt post, sparking admiration from fans and colleagues. As Vicky and Katrina Kaif anticipate their first child, the couple shared their excitement and gratitude. Vicky and Katrina wed in December 2021 after a romantic courtship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 22:40 IST
Vicky Kaushal Celebrates Mother's Birthday Amid New Parenthood Journey with Katrina Kaif
Vicky Kaushal with his mom (Image source: Vicky's Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Vicky Kaushal took to social media on Monday to celebrate his mother, Veena Kaushal's birthday, sharing an endearing post that captured the hearts of netizens. "Happy Birthday Maate," Kaushal wrote, accompanying a touching photograph of the mother-son duo enjoying a picturesque sunset.

The post garnered widespread acclaim, with actor Angad Bedi among those who praised the heartfelt tribute. "Maa nu khutt ke jhappi," Bedi remarked, with fans echoing similar sentiments of warmth and love.

In addition to celebrating family milestones, Vicky is preparing for fatherhood alongside wife Katrina Kaif, as the couple eagerly awaits their first child. The pair, who married in December 2021, announced their pregnancy with joyful anticipation in a joint statement last month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025