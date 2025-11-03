Ariana Grande Wraps Shooting for 'Focker In-Law', Joins Star-Studded Cast

Ariana Grande, renowned for her talents both onscreen and as a singer, has wrapped up filming her role as Olivia Jones in 'Focker In-Law', the highly anticipated fourth installment of the Meet the Parents series, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. Directed by John Hamburg, this comedic venture is slated for release on November 25, 2026.

Grande took to social media to express her heartfelt connection with the cast, affectionately referred to as her 'Fockers' and 'Byrnes.' She shared behind-the-scenes snapshots featuring hugs with Ben Stiller, who reprises his role as Greg Focker, alongside candid moments with co-star Beanie Feldstein.

The ensemble cast is bolstered by the return of Robert De Niro, Owen Wilson, Teri Polo, and Blythe Danner, with a storyline teasing new complications in the familial saga. While specific plot points are kept secret, anticipation builds around the introduction of a challenging new character, engaged to the son of Stiller and Polo's characters, set to disrupt the family's dynamics.