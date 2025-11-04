Jon Stewart's Continued Reign on 'The Daily Show'

In breaking entertainment news, it has been announced that Jon Stewart will continue his role as host and executive producer of 'The Daily Show' on Comedy Central until December next year. This decision was confirmed by Paramount Skydance, assuring fans of his presence on Monday nights.

The political comedian, known for his incisive take on current affairs, resumed his duties in February of last year after originally stepping down in 2015. During his absence, Trevor Noah took over hosting responsibilities.

Stewart's ongoing involvement promises to keep 'The Daily Show' at the forefront of political satire, continuing its tradition of humor and critical commentary under his experienced leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)