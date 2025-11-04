Left Menu

Jon Stewart's Continued Reign on 'The Daily Show'

Jon Stewart will continue hosting and producing 'The Daily Show' until next December, as confirmed by Paramount Skydance. Stewart returned to the show last February after stepping down in 2015, with Trevor Noah succeeding him. His comedic political insights will remain a staple every Monday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 02:28 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 02:28 IST
Jon Stewart's Continued Reign on 'The Daily Show'

In breaking entertainment news, it has been announced that Jon Stewart will continue his role as host and executive producer of 'The Daily Show' on Comedy Central until December next year. This decision was confirmed by Paramount Skydance, assuring fans of his presence on Monday nights.

The political comedian, known for his incisive take on current affairs, resumed his duties in February of last year after originally stepping down in 2015. During his absence, Trevor Noah took over hosting responsibilities.

Stewart's ongoing involvement promises to keep 'The Daily Show' at the forefront of political satire, continuing its tradition of humor and critical commentary under his experienced leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025