Stephen Alter Advocates Active Engagement in Nature Amidst Climate Discourses

Author Stephen Alter emphasizes the criticality of climate change, warning against its overuse as an excuse for inaction. At the Himalayan Echoes festival, he criticized haphazard development for worsening disasters. Alter, awarded for nature writing, stressed on storytelling science and encouraged direct engagement with nature to inspire curiosity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nainital | Updated: 04-11-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 12:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned author and conservationist Stephen Alter highlighted the indiscriminate attribution of disasters to climate change at the Himalayan Echoes festival, urging a focus on human responsibility. Citing poor planning and unchecked development as amplification factors in Himalayan disasters, Alter advocated for accountable actions over mere climate blame.

Alter, awarded the inaugural 'Nature Writing Prize', underscored the storytelling potential in scientific narratives, referencing DN Wadia's 'Geology of India' for its lyrical yet informative approach. He posited that science, when presented as a narrative, could captivate and inform audiences.

Encouraging the youth, Alter urged for active interaction with the environment through observation rather than passive learning, stressing that real-world engagement fosters genuine curiosity and understanding. The festival featured other notable figures like Anuradha Roy and Vandana Shiva, culminating successfully on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

