Tourism Takes a Hit in Manipur as Unrest and High Airfares Deter Visitors

Tourism in Manipur has sharply declined due to ongoing ethnic violence and high airfare costs. Tourist numbers have dropped from 179,000 in 2019-20 to 17,000 in 2024-25. State officials are seeking intervention from the central government to address these issues and encourage safe, accessible travel to the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 04-11-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 13:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The tourism industry in Manipur is facing a severe downturn, with visitor numbers dwindling dramatically. From a robust 179,000 tourists in 2019-20, the figures plunged to just 17,000 in 2024-25, as ongoing ethnic violence between the Meiteis and Kuki-Zo community continues to disrupt the region.

State officials cite not only the civil unrest but also prohibitively high airfares as significant factors contributing to this decline. During a meeting with Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, concerns were raised about the steep drop in tourist footfalls and the need for cheaper flights.

Union Minister Kumar reviewed the implementation of central schemes and the state's usage of funds for relief efforts. Discussions are underway to address these challenges and boost the regional tourism sector's appeal to both domestic and international visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

