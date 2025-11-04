Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media Unveils a Groundbreaking Five-Film Slate

Actor-producer Rana Daggubati's Spirit Media has announced an ambitious slate of five films, marking the banner's first foray into Hindi cinema. The highlight is the adaptation of Aravind Adiga's acclaimed novel 'Last Man in Tower', with Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role.

American director Ben Rekhi will helm this project, which delves into themes of moral compromises, ambition, and relationships amidst a transforming India. This announcement precedes the release of Spirit Media's debut home production 'Kaantha', starring Dulquer Salmaan, directed by Selvamani Selvaraj.

The packed lineup includes other intriguing titles such as 'Dark Chocolate', 'Psyche Siddharth', and 'Premante', showcasing collaborations with diverse creative talents. Renowned filmmaker Rana Daggubati emphasizes the significance of backing up sincere storytelling across all productions.