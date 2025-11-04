Left Menu

Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media Unveils a Groundbreaking Five-Film Slate

Rana Daggubati’s production house, Spirit Media, has revealed its upcoming five-film slate, marking its Hindi cinema debut with an adaptation of Aravind Adiga's 'Last Man in Tower'. The lineup includes notable actors and directors, signaling a major expansion into diverse storylines and collaborations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-11-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 13:27 IST
Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media Unveils a Groundbreaking Five-Film Slate
  • Country:
  • India

Actor-producer Rana Daggubati's Spirit Media has announced an ambitious slate of five films, marking the banner's first foray into Hindi cinema. The highlight is the adaptation of Aravind Adiga's acclaimed novel 'Last Man in Tower', with Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role.

American director Ben Rekhi will helm this project, which delves into themes of moral compromises, ambition, and relationships amidst a transforming India. This announcement precedes the release of Spirit Media's debut home production 'Kaantha', starring Dulquer Salmaan, directed by Selvamani Selvaraj.

The packed lineup includes other intriguing titles such as 'Dark Chocolate', 'Psyche Siddharth', and 'Premante', showcasing collaborations with diverse creative talents. Renowned filmmaker Rana Daggubati emphasizes the significance of backing up sincere storytelling across all productions.

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025