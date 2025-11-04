Celina Jaitly's Plea Garners Delhi HC Intervention for Brother's UAE Detention

The Delhi High Court has stepped into the case of Maj. (Retd.) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly, detained in the UAE, following an appeal from his sister, actor Celina Jaitly. The court has notified the Ministry of External Affairs, prompting relief and gratitude from Jaitly, who voiced concerns over Indian soldiers being targeted abroad.

Speaking to ANI, Celina Jaitly described the past year as a 'nightmare,' expressing hope that the court's intervention could aid in her brother's situation. She highlighted the persistent plight of Indian soldiers overseas amidst India's growing global presence, underlining her appreciation for her lawyer's efforts.

The court has demanded a status report from the government within four weeks and assigned a nodal officer to ensure communication and legal aid for Maj. Jaitly, detained for 14 months without due process. The case will continue on December 4, with advocates Raghav Kacker and Madhav Agarwal representing the family.