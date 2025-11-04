Unearthing History: Ancient Sites Discovered in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Archaeologists have made a groundbreaking discovery in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, uncovering eight ancient sites that reveal the region's rich and continuous historical landscape.

The Italian Archaeological Mission, in cooperation with local authorities, has found significant remnants, including a 1,200-year-old temple in Barikot and a fort from the Ghaznavid era, amidst extensive excavation efforts stretching from Swat to Taxila.

This project not only emphasizes Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's archaeological richness but also aims to foster economic development, capacity building, and tourism in the area, employing over 400 local workers in excavation and preservation initiatives.

