Left Menu

Unearthing History: Ancient Sites Discovered in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Eight ancient sites have been unearthed in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, showcasing the region's rich cultural heritage. Discovered by Italian archaeologists, significant finds include a 1,200-year-old temple in Swat and a fort dating back to the Ghaznavid era. These sites promise both academic and tourism potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 04-11-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 14:49 IST
Unearthing History: Ancient Sites Discovered in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Archaeologists have made a groundbreaking discovery in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, uncovering eight ancient sites that reveal the region's rich and continuous historical landscape.

The Italian Archaeological Mission, in cooperation with local authorities, has found significant remnants, including a 1,200-year-old temple in Barikot and a fort from the Ghaznavid era, amidst extensive excavation efforts stretching from Swat to Taxila.

This project not only emphasizes Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's archaeological richness but also aims to foster economic development, capacity building, and tourism in the area, employing over 400 local workers in excavation and preservation initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025