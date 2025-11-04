Left Menu

Kerala's Marathon March Against Drugs: A New Chapter Begins

The first phase of an extensive anti-drug campaign, spearheaded by Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, concluded with a large 'padayatra' in Kerala. The movement, which spanned 13 districts, highlighted growing drug trade concerns. The second phase is set to commence soon, aiming to intensify efforts across all constituencies.

The anti-drug campaign led by Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala marked the end of its first phase with a significant 'padayatra' on Tuesday, drawing thousands, including social activists, artists, and politicians. The event was enlivened by musical performances as supporters marched through Kerala, raising awareness about drug issues.

Starting from Kozhikode beach, the campaign traversed 13 districts before culminating at the seashore. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan flagged off the event, voicing concerns over the escalating drug trade in Kerala and urging for more effective enforcement to combat these networks.

The initiative, described as Kerala's longest anti-drug fight, will soon enter its second phase. Chennithala confirmed that future efforts would cover every constituency, seeking to stem drug arrival at its source. An anti-drug pledge was administered to participants, reinforcing commitment to the cause.

