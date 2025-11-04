Left Menu

Indian Sikh Pilgrims Cross Wagah for Guru Nanak's 556th Birth Anniversary

Over 2,000 Indian Sikh pilgrims entered Pakistan via Wagah border to participate in celebrations marking Guru Nanak Dev's 556th birth anniversary. This marks a significant contact between India and Pakistan following tensions in May. Pilgrims will visit significant gurdwaras including the revered Gurdwara Janamasthan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 04-11-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 17:05 IST
In a significant people-to-people exchange following heightened tensions, approximately 2,100 Indian Sikh pilgrims crossed into Pakistan via the Wagah border to celebrate the 556th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. This marks the first such contact since the four-day conflict between the two nations in May.

Upon their arrival at the Wagah border, the pilgrims were welcomed by Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee President Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, Evacuee Trust Property Board chief Sajid Mahmood Chauhan, and other officials. The pilgrims were en route to their primary destination, Gurdwara Janamasthan in Nankana Sahib, around 80 km from Lahore, where the main ceremony will take place.

The pilgrimage comes amid ongoing strain between India and Pakistan post-May conflict, yet serves as a hopeful gesture towards cultural diplomacy. Comprehensive security and medical arrangements have been made to ensure the pilgrims' safety during their stay as they visit various historical gurdwaras, with their return slated for November 13.

(With inputs from agencies.)

