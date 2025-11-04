Harshvardhan Rane Takes on Critics as 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' Hits Box Office Jackpot

Harshvardhan Rane's latest film, 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat,' has proven to be a commercial triumph, crossing the Rs 100 crore mark at the global box office. Despite mixed reviews, with critics accusing it of promoting toxic masculinity, Rane remains unfazed, claiming negative feedback only drives him to improve.

Directed by Milap Zaveri and co-starring Sonam Bajwa, the romantic drama was released on October 21 and successfully competed against the big-budget film 'Thamma.' Rane notes the film's Indian essence, acknowledging its dramatic and bold themes reflective of cinematic storytelling.

The actor, who made his debut with 'Left Right Left,' regards the delayed success of 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' as a testament to his audience's growing appreciation. Set against the backdrop of an outsider's tale, both 'Ek Deewane' and 'Thamma' symbolized a double celebration for the Diwali audience, showcasing support for non-franchise actors.

(With inputs from agencies.)