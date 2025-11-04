Left Menu

Harshvardhan Rane Takes on Critics as 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' Hits Box Office Jackpot

'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' emerges as Harshvardhan Rane's biggest hit, grossing over Rs 100 crore. Despite harsh reviews labeling it as toxic, Rane embraces criticism to fuel improvement. The film's success alongside the big-budget 'Thamma' showcases Rane's rising star power and the audience's appreciation for outsider-led films.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 17:33 IST
Harshvardhan Rane Takes on Critics as 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' Hits Box Office Jackpot
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Harshvardhan Rane's latest film, 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat,' has proven to be a commercial triumph, crossing the Rs 100 crore mark at the global box office. Despite mixed reviews, with critics accusing it of promoting toxic masculinity, Rane remains unfazed, claiming negative feedback only drives him to improve.

Directed by Milap Zaveri and co-starring Sonam Bajwa, the romantic drama was released on October 21 and successfully competed against the big-budget film 'Thamma.' Rane notes the film's Indian essence, acknowledging its dramatic and bold themes reflective of cinematic storytelling.

The actor, who made his debut with 'Left Right Left,' regards the delayed success of 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' as a testament to his audience's growing appreciation. Set against the backdrop of an outsider's tale, both 'Ek Deewane' and 'Thamma' symbolized a double celebration for the Diwali audience, showcasing support for non-franchise actors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025