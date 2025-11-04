Unveiling the Supernatural: ‘Inspection Bungalow’ Blends Horror and Humor on ZEE5

ZEE5 is set to debut its new Malayalam horror comedy series 'Inspection Bungalow' on November 14. The series, helmed by Saiju S.S., takes place in a police station where bizarre, paranormal events challenge the perception of reality.

The plot follows sub-inspector Vishnu, played by Sabarish Varma, as he navigates unsettling phenomena with the help of Mythili, a gifted paranormal researcher. Together, they venture into mysteries more disturbing than mere apparitions.

Breaking from conventional themes, the series promises a blend of fear, laughter, and introspective moments. Lloyd C Xavier of ZEE5 highlights it as a novel addition following the success of 'Kammattam'. 'Inspection Bungalow', backed by Veena Nair Productions, aims to redefine the horror-comedy landscape with its innovative narrative.

