Left Menu

Unveiling the Supernatural: ‘Inspection Bungalow’ Blends Horror and Humor on ZEE5

ZEE5 announces the premiere of 'Inspection Bungalow', a Malayalam horror comedy series debuting November 14. Directed by Saiju S.S., the show combines paranormal encounters and quirky comedy, set in a police station. Starring Sabarish Varma, the series explores fear, absurdity, and humor, breaking traditional genre norms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 18:49 IST
Unveiling the Supernatural: ‘Inspection Bungalow’ Blends Horror and Humor on ZEE5
  • Country:
  • India

ZEE5 is set to debut its new Malayalam horror comedy series 'Inspection Bungalow' on November 14. The series, helmed by Saiju S.S., takes place in a police station where bizarre, paranormal events challenge the perception of reality.

The plot follows sub-inspector Vishnu, played by Sabarish Varma, as he navigates unsettling phenomena with the help of Mythili, a gifted paranormal researcher. Together, they venture into mysteries more disturbing than mere apparitions.

Breaking from conventional themes, the series promises a blend of fear, laughter, and introspective moments. Lloyd C Xavier of ZEE5 highlights it as a novel addition following the success of 'Kammattam'. 'Inspection Bungalow', backed by Veena Nair Productions, aims to redefine the horror-comedy landscape with its innovative narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025