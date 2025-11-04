Karan Kundrra Joins Sunny Leone as New Co-Host for 'MTV Splitsvilla'

Actor Karan Kundrra is set to return to the MTV network as he partners with Sunny Leone as a co-host for the forthcoming season of the well-known dating reality series 'Splitsvilla'. Kundrra remarked that returning to MTV after six years feels like a homecoming.

He highlighted 'Splitsvilla''s significant place in the channel's history, expressing admiration for the show's ability to depict the thrilling and unpredictable journey of modern love. Kundrra is enthusiastic about experiencing the unique energy of the show and is thrilled to co-host alongside Leone.

Kundrra also conveyed his excitement about observing the contestants' actions, their boundaries, and the risks they are willing to take for love. He anticipates the new season to be more daring, vibrant, and full of surprises, drawing on his previous experiences with MTV shows like 'Roadies' and 'Love School'.

