Left Menu

Red Fort to Host Grand Commemoration of Guru Tegh Bahadur's Legacy

Delhi is set to host a grand event commemorating the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur at Red Fort. The event will feature kirtan, langar seva, a temporary museum, and more. The Delhi government aims to spread the Sikh Guru's teachings of tolerance, love, and service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 19:21 IST
Red Fort to Host Grand Commemoration of Guru Tegh Bahadur's Legacy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th martyrdom anniversary, Delhi will transform the Red Fort into a hub of cultural and spiritual activities. The Delhi government announced the event will include a kirtan darbar, langar seva, and a makeshift museum showcasing the Sikh Guru's legacy.

During a high-level meeting, Art, Culture and Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra emphasized the universal nature of Guru Tegh Bahadur's sacrifice, highlighting its significance for religious freedom and societal values. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa added that this initiative will globally promote the Guru's teachings with the support of the Centre.

Special arrangements like a tent city at Ramlila Maidan and transport services will ease accessibility for visitors. A theme song by Punjabi artists and a public outreach campaign across Delhi's public spaces and digital platforms aim to encourage widespread participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025