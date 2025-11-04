Red Fort to Host Grand Commemoration of Guru Tegh Bahadur's Legacy

In a tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th martyrdom anniversary, Delhi will transform the Red Fort into a hub of cultural and spiritual activities. The Delhi government announced the event will include a kirtan darbar, langar seva, and a makeshift museum showcasing the Sikh Guru's legacy.

During a high-level meeting, Art, Culture and Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra emphasized the universal nature of Guru Tegh Bahadur's sacrifice, highlighting its significance for religious freedom and societal values. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa added that this initiative will globally promote the Guru's teachings with the support of the Centre.

Special arrangements like a tent city at Ramlila Maidan and transport services will ease accessibility for visitors. A theme song by Punjabi artists and a public outreach campaign across Delhi's public spaces and digital platforms aim to encourage widespread participation.

