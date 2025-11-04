Prabhas' 'The Raja Saab' to Premiere on January 9, 2026, as Scheduled

The much-anticipated Prabhas-starrer 'The Raja Saab' will hit theaters on January 9, 2026, as initially planned, according to a recent statement from the film's producers. They have strongly rebutted circulating rumors suggesting any postponement of its release.

In their statement, the producers clarified, "In light of current speculation about the release of Prabhas' magnum opus 'The Raja Saab', we would like to assert that all rumors about a delay are unfounded. The film is set for a worldwide theatrical release on its original date. Production is proceeding briskly, without compromising the highest technical standards."

Directed by Maruthi, 'The Raja Saab' is a horror fantasy drama. The director highlighted the emotional and grand scale of the film, with Prabhas bringing vibrant energy to his role. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, and others and is anticipated to offer a spectacular cinematic experience.

