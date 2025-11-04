Rajasthan Vegetable Vendor Wins Rs 11 Crore in Punjab Lottery

A vegetable vendor from Rajasthan has struck gold in an unlikely turn of events, winning Rs 11 crore in the Punjab State Lottery. The surprising win has dramatically altered the life of Amit Sehra, who borrowed money from a friend to purchase the lucky ticket in Bathinda.

Sehra, who couldn't even afford to travel to Chandigarh to claim his winnings, was overwhelmed with emotion, attributing his windfall to divine intervention, calling it a 'chhappar phad ke' reward. His immediate plans with the prize money include ensuring a better education for his two children.

The humble vendor also plans to share his fortune by rewarding his friend Mukesh with Rs 1 crore for lending him the money to buy the lottery ticket. The results of the Punjab State Lottery were officially announced on October 31, marking a lifeline for Sehra and his family.

(With inputs from agencies.)