Celebrating India's Diverse Foundations: A Step Towards Viksit Bharat 2047

Mizoram Governor Vijay Kumar Singh participated in a grand celebration, marking the foundation days of Delhi and ten other states, including Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu. The event took place at the Raj Bhavan's Durbar hall, according to sources from the Raj Bhavan.

During his speech, Singh highlighted the significance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' initiative, aimed at promoting unity, mutual respect, and cultural exchange among India's diverse communities. Singh emphasized that each state and union territory possesses unique strengths and identities, forming India's collective resilience.

He stated, "Our diversity is our strength," and underscored its importance in driving the nation toward the vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047. The governor urged everyone to respect and promote each other's cultures, traditions, and heritage to foster greater mutual understanding. The program also included captivating video documentaries showcasing the heritage and cultural ethos of states such as Lakshadweep, Karnataka, Kerala, and others.