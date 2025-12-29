Driving Innovation: India’s Road to Viksit Bharat 2047
President Droupadi Murmu emphasizes the importance of research, innovation, and startup culture in realizing the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047 at the 15th convocation of National Institute of Technology. Highlighting India's target to become a developed nation, she urges youth involvement and warns against technology misuse.
- Country:
- India
Addressing the 15th convocation of the National Institute of Technology, President Droupadi Murmu underscored the vital role of research, innovation, and startup spirit in India's journey toward becoming a developed nation by 2047.
She stressed the importance of youth engagement and highlighted government initiatives promoting an innovative culture. Murmu also called for educational institutions to prioritize becoming knowledge hubs.
The President cautioned against the irresponsible use of technology, citing challenges like cybercrime and e-waste, and advocated for collaborative efforts in sustainable development and waste management solutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
