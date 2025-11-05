Kristen Stewart Advocates for Gender Equity in Hollywood: A Call to Action

In an impassioned speech at the Academy Women's Luncheon, actor Kristen Stewart addressed Hollywood's gender inequity and urged women in film to create their own narratives. Speaking before a distinguished audience of industry figures, she called for a rejection of tokenism and celebrated the achievements of female filmmakers.

Stewart, known for directing 'The Chronology of Water,' emphasized the importance of addressing inequality in the entertainment industry, touching on issues like the wage gap and societal silencing of women. She praised memoirist Lidia Yuknavitch for inspiring hard truths, noting the invisible barriers women face in Hollywood.

The lunch was a moment of reflection and solidarity as Stewart encouraged women to 'print (their) own currency' and hailed the Academy Gold Fellowship for Women. Mentorship, highlighted by Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth E Carter, was underscored as a crucial bridge to opportunity and growth for women in film.

