Kristen Stewart Advocates for Gender Equity in Hollywood: A Call to Action

At the Academy Women's Luncheon, actor Kristen Stewart urged women in film to defy tokenism and forge their own paths. Highlighting gender inequity, Stewart celebrated emerging female filmmakers and endorsed mentorship, emphasizing solidarity and empowerment within the industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 05-11-2025 11:06 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 11:06 IST
In an impassioned speech at the Academy Women's Luncheon, actor Kristen Stewart addressed Hollywood's gender inequity and urged women in film to create their own narratives. Speaking before a distinguished audience of industry figures, she called for a rejection of tokenism and celebrated the achievements of female filmmakers.

Stewart, known for directing 'The Chronology of Water,' emphasized the importance of addressing inequality in the entertainment industry, touching on issues like the wage gap and societal silencing of women. She praised memoirist Lidia Yuknavitch for inspiring hard truths, noting the invisible barriers women face in Hollywood.

The lunch was a moment of reflection and solidarity as Stewart encouraged women to 'print (their) own currency' and hailed the Academy Gold Fellowship for Women. Mentorship, highlighted by Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth E Carter, was underscored as a crucial bridge to opportunity and growth for women in film.

(With inputs from agencies.)

