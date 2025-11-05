Assam's Tribute to the 'Bard of Brahmaputra': A Global Recognition on the Horizon

Assam resonated with the melodies of the iconic Bhupen Hazarika on Wednesday, as the state paid homage to the legendary musician on his 14th death anniversary. The state government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, is pursuing United Nations recognition for Hazarika's famed composition 'Manuhe manuhor babe' as a 'global song of humanity'.

Gathering at 'Samannay Kshetra' in Guwahati, where Hazarika's remains rest, throngs of admirers joined Sarma in remembrance. The chief minister highlighted that the song has united over 2 lakh singers across Assam's districts, reflecting its universal appeal. Among those present were three of Hazarika's siblings, underscoring the significance of the occasion.

This commemoration is part of a year-long observance marking Hazarika's birth centenary, initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September. Various events, including tributes on Swahid Diwas, are planned statewide. Cultural organizations and government bodies are uniting in celebration, affirming Hazarika's enduring legacy as the 'Bard of Brahmaputra'.