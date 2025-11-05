Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz Reunite for New 'Mummy' Adventure

Actors Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz will reprise their iconic roles in the forthcoming fourth installment of the celebrated 'Mummy' franchise, as confirmed by Variety. Esteemed directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, known for their work on 'Ready or Not' and the 2022 'Scream' revival, are helming the project.

Fraser was the face of the franchise's successful 1999 reboot alongside Weisz. The film was a box office sensation, bringing a captivating treasure hunter narrative to life and establishing Fraser as a formidable action star. Though Fraser appeared in two sequels, Weisz joined only for 2001's 'The Mummy Returns'. A 2017 reboot starring Tom Cruise failed commercially, unable to launch Universal Pictures' anticipated 'Dark Universe'.

Apart from his endeavors with 'The Mummy', Fraser recently captivated audiences in 'Rental Family', a Japanese film that premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. Directed by Hikari, the film features Fraser as an American actor discovering his purpose through an unconventional acting job in Japan. A strong supporting cast and expert direction have made 'Rental Family' noteworthy on the festival circuit.

