A R Rahman Unveils India's First Multi-Sensory VR Film 'Le Musk'

Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman's directorial debut, 'Le Musk', premiered in India at the India Game Developers Conference (IGDC) 2025 in Chennai. Touted as the world's first multi-sensory virtual reality cinematic experience, the film is a collaboration between ARR Immersive Entertainment and Madras MindWorks.

This groundbreaking 37-minute film merges cinema, music, and latest technology to engage audiences using multiple senses, including sight, sound, touch, and smell. From November 5 to 7, the IGDC attendees have the opportunity to experience this revolutionary fusion of art and technology firsthand.

Featuring French actor Nora Arnezeder, 'Le Musk' weaves a compelling tale of revenge and closure, guided by sensory triggers. Viewers are immersed in the storyline using motion chairs and haptic feedback systems, marking a significant innovation in India's entertainment industry.