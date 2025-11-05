Left Menu

A R Rahman Unveils India's First Multi-Sensory VR Film 'Le Musk'

AR Rahman's 'Le Musk', the world's first multi-sensory VR cinematic experience, debuts in India at IGDC 2025. This unique 37-minute film blends cinema, music, and technology, utilizing sight, sound, touch, and smell, and takes audiences on an immersive journey using custom-engineered motion chairs and haptic and scent systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 05-11-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 17:13 IST
A R Rahman Unveils India's First Multi-Sensory VR Film 'Le Musk'
  • Country:
  • India

Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman's directorial debut, 'Le Musk', premiered in India at the India Game Developers Conference (IGDC) 2025 in Chennai. Touted as the world's first multi-sensory virtual reality cinematic experience, the film is a collaboration between ARR Immersive Entertainment and Madras MindWorks.

This groundbreaking 37-minute film merges cinema, music, and latest technology to engage audiences using multiple senses, including sight, sound, touch, and smell. From November 5 to 7, the IGDC attendees have the opportunity to experience this revolutionary fusion of art and technology firsthand.

Featuring French actor Nora Arnezeder, 'Le Musk' weaves a compelling tale of revenge and closure, guided by sensory triggers. Viewers are immersed in the storyline using motion chairs and haptic feedback systems, marking a significant innovation in India's entertainment industry.

TRENDING

1
Law is an evolving, organic and developing branch; there is a paradigm shift in legal education: CJI Bhushan Gavai in Mumbai.

Law is an evolving, organic and developing branch; there is a paradigm shift...

 India
2
Love, Deceit, and Murder: The Gruesome Tale Beneath the Kitchen Floor

Love, Deceit, and Murder: The Gruesome Tale Beneath the Kitchen Floor

 India
3
TCS and ABB Extend AI Partnership to Drive IT Innovation

TCS and ABB Extend AI Partnership to Drive IT Innovation

 India
4
Haryana Police Launches 'Operation Trackdown' to Capture Fugitives

Haryana Police Launches 'Operation Trackdown' to Capture Fugitives

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025