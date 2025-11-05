Left Menu

Controversy Erupts as Hindu Pilgrims Sent Back from Pakistan

Amar Chand and his family were barred from entering Pakistan with a Sikh group for Guru Nanak Dev's birth anniversary celebrations. Despite completing travel formalities and purchasing bus tickets, they were denied entry due to their Hindu faith, sparking controversy over religious discrimination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-11-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 17:43 IST
Amar Chand, originally from Pakistan but now an Indian citizen, faced unexpected barriers when he and his family attempted to accompany Sikh pilgrims to Pakistan. The group aimed to celebrate the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Despite fulfilling all travel requirements, Pakistani officials barred them entry, citing Chand's Hindu faith as the reason for their exclusion. The family had invested 95,000 Pakistani rupees in bus tickets, but were forced to disembark, their investment reportedly lost.

This incident has raised significant concerns over religious discrimination, especially as the Sikh 'jatha', consisting of nearly 1,900 members, continues its pilgrimage across Pakistan. The Union government initially expressed security concerns over the visit but later permitted the group's travel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

