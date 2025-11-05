Harmony in Himalayas: Celebrating Sarong Zhik Tsang Kora

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu participated in the fifth Sarong Zhik Tsang Kora festival, a significant religious event for the communities of Shyaro, Jangda, and Rho villages in Tawang.

The festival, held at Tashi Samten Chhoi Ding Sarong Gonpa, underscores the harmony between faith, tradition, and community within Himalayan heritage.

Khandu emphasized the spiritual significance of the Zhik Tsang deity, highlighting its role in maintaining harmony between humanity and nature through indigenous and Buddhist spiritual practices.