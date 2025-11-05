Left Menu

Harmony in Himalayas: Celebrating Sarong Zhik Tsang Kora

The Sarong Zhik Tsang Kora, a four-day annual festival in Tawang district, celebrates the cultural and spiritual heritage of the Himalayan communities. Attended by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, the event underscores the harmony between local faith, tradition, and community through rituals and spiritual observances.

Itanagar | Updated: 05-11-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 18:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu participated in the fifth Sarong Zhik Tsang Kora festival, a significant religious event for the communities of Shyaro, Jangda, and Rho villages in Tawang.

The festival, held at Tashi Samten Chhoi Ding Sarong Gonpa, underscores the harmony between faith, tradition, and community within Himalayan heritage.

Khandu emphasized the spiritual significance of the Zhik Tsang deity, highlighting its role in maintaining harmony between humanity and nature through indigenous and Buddhist spiritual practices.

