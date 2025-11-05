'Vande Matram' Resonates Nationwide: Celebrating 150 Years of National Song
To commemorate 150 years of the national song 'Vande Matram', events will be held in 150 significant locations across India on November 7, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to participate in Delhi. The initiative aims to celebrate with cultural programs and advocate for the use of indigenous products.
- Country:
- India
In a nationwide celebration marking 150 years of 'Vande Matram', events will take place at 150 significant sites across India, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi participating in Delhi's Indira Gandhi Stadium on November 7. The initiative underscores the song's historical impact and promotes indigenous product usage.
BJP National General Secretary, Tarun Chugh, announced the celebrations as a festival spread from November 7 to Constitution Day on November 26. The event is set to feature various cultural programs, reinforcing 'Vande Matram' as a powerful symbol of India's struggle for independence.
The celebrations will extend to significant historical locations such as the Kargil War Memorial, Andaman's Cellular Jail, and Agra's Shaheed Smarak Park. Alongside singing the anthem, poetry readings and art activities are planned, with state chief ministers participating in their respective capitals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
