Left Menu

'Vande Matram' Resonates Nationwide: Celebrating 150 Years of National Song

To commemorate 150 years of the national song 'Vande Matram', events will be held in 150 significant locations across India on November 7, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to participate in Delhi. The initiative aims to celebrate with cultural programs and advocate for the use of indigenous products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 18:59 IST
'Vande Matram' Resonates Nationwide: Celebrating 150 Years of National Song
  • Country:
  • India

In a nationwide celebration marking 150 years of 'Vande Matram', events will take place at 150 significant sites across India, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi participating in Delhi's Indira Gandhi Stadium on November 7. The initiative underscores the song's historical impact and promotes indigenous product usage.

BJP National General Secretary, Tarun Chugh, announced the celebrations as a festival spread from November 7 to Constitution Day on November 26. The event is set to feature various cultural programs, reinforcing 'Vande Matram' as a powerful symbol of India's struggle for independence.

The celebrations will extend to significant historical locations such as the Kargil War Memorial, Andaman's Cellular Jail, and Agra's Shaheed Smarak Park. Alongside singing the anthem, poetry readings and art activities are planned, with state chief ministers participating in their respective capitals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Belgium's Drone Dilemma: Disruptions Point to Coordinated Attack

Belgium's Drone Dilemma: Disruptions Point to Coordinated Attack

 Global
2
Himachal Pradesh's Road Safety Triumph Amid Natural Disasters

Himachal Pradesh's Road Safety Triumph Amid Natural Disasters

 India
3
Nuclear Brinkmanship: Russia's Response to U.S. Test Plans

Nuclear Brinkmanship: Russia's Response to U.S. Test Plans

 Russia
4
Diplomatic Balancing Act: New U.S. Ambassador Takes on Greenland Tensions

Diplomatic Balancing Act: New U.S. Ambassador Takes on Greenland Tensions

 Denmark

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025