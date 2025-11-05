Left Menu

Tom Bergeron Returns for 'Dancing With The Stars' 20th Anniversary After Controversial Exit

Tom Bergeron is set to return to 'Dancing With The Stars' for its 20th anniversary. The former host, who left in 2020 amid controversy over casting decisions, will join the celebration on November 11. Bergeron has been vocal about his departure and disagreement with the show's direction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 20:17 IST
Tom Bergeron Returns for 'Dancing With The Stars' 20th Anniversary After Controversial Exit
Tom Bergeron (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Tom Bergeron, the original host of 'Dancing With The Stars,' is making a comeback for the show's 20th anniversary on November 11, as reported by Variety. Bergeron and co-host Erin Andrews left the series in July 2020 after a 15-year stint that spanned nearly 450 episodes.

Following his departure, Bergeron revealed behind-the-scenes tensions, particularly concerning the casting of political figure Sean Spicer. Bergeron indicated that this decision, made contrary to his objections, was a significant factor in his exit, considering it a betrayal by the show's management.

Since Bergeron and Andrews' exit, Tyra Banks, and later Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro, have taken over hosting duties. The show's current season is witnessing record-breaking viewership, making 'Dancing With The Stars' unprecedentedly successful in retaining audience growth for five consecutive weeks since its premiere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Election Commission Implements Online Voter Forms Amid Technical Glitches

Election Commission Implements Online Voter Forms Amid Technical Glitches

 India
2
Consumer Court Targets Salman Khan Over Alleged Misleading Pan Masala Ads

Consumer Court Targets Salman Khan Over Alleged Misleading Pan Masala Ads

 India
3
Massive Booth Level Officer Deployment for Tamil Nadu Electoral Roll Revision

Massive Booth Level Officer Deployment for Tamil Nadu Electoral Roll Revisio...

 India
4
Gujarat Boosts Farmer Support with Increased MSP for Kharif Crops

Gujarat Boosts Farmer Support with Increased MSP for Kharif Crops

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025