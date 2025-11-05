Tom Bergeron Returns for 'Dancing With The Stars' 20th Anniversary After Controversial Exit

Tom Bergeron, the original host of 'Dancing With The Stars,' is making a comeback for the show's 20th anniversary on November 11, as reported by Variety. Bergeron and co-host Erin Andrews left the series in July 2020 after a 15-year stint that spanned nearly 450 episodes.

Following his departure, Bergeron revealed behind-the-scenes tensions, particularly concerning the casting of political figure Sean Spicer. Bergeron indicated that this decision, made contrary to his objections, was a significant factor in his exit, considering it a betrayal by the show's management.

Since Bergeron and Andrews' exit, Tyra Banks, and later Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro, have taken over hosting duties. The show's current season is witnessing record-breaking viewership, making 'Dancing With The Stars' unprecedentedly successful in retaining audience growth for five consecutive weeks since its premiere.

