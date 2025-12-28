Lack of AFCON Vibe Dampens Spirit in Morocco

South Africa's coach, Hugo Broos, has voiced his disappointment over the lack of enthusiasm surrounding the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. Broos, who previously led Cameroon to victory in the 2017 tournament, expressed that the distinctive AFCON excitement is missing.

South Africa secured a win against Angola but fell to Egypt in the subsequent match. Despite good performance, fan turnout has been disappointing, with ticketing issues and weather conditions contributing to a dull atmosphere at the games.

The tournament, affected by scheduling changes due to FIFA's Club World Cup, has been hampered by low attendance. Even Morocco's games saw empty seats despite being sold out, hinting at organizational hiccups that could also impact the 2030 World Cup, for which Morocco is a co-host.

(With inputs from agencies.)