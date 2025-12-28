India's Path to Global Services Leadership: Modi's Vision

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday emphasized the crucial role of states in promoting manufacturing and enhancing ease of doing business. He stressed the need to fortify the services sector to position India as a global services leader.

Speaking at the 5th National Conference of Chief Secretaries, Modi spotlighted the significance of quality governance, excellence in 'Made in India' products, and India's potential as a major food exporter through advancements in agriculture and related sectors.

Modi called for a united front between the Centre and states to unlock India's demographic advantage, push forward economic reforms, and create a comprehensive, progressive roadmap for India's 'Viksit Bharat' goal.

