Left Menu

Police Crackdown in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: A Blow to TTP

A significant police operation in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa resulted in the killing of at least eight Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists. The operation in the Kohat-Karak border area was based on intelligence reports. It is ongoing with multiple militant hideouts destroyed, despite resistance from the terrorists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 28-12-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 23:18 IST
Police Crackdown in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: A Blow to TTP
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A major counterterrorism operation in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has led to the death of at least eight terrorists linked to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), police report.

The effort took place on Sunday in the border area between Kohat and Karak districts, following intelligence reports of militant activity.

Supervised directly by Regional Police Officer Abbas Majeed Marwat, the operation has uncovered and destroyed several terrorist hideouts, with the mission still ongoing despite attempted resistance from the militants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling a Tragedy: Indians in Russia's Army

Unraveling a Tragedy: Indians in Russia's Army

 India
2
Putin and Trump Unite Against Temporary Ceasefire: A Call for Bold Decisions

Putin and Trump Unite Against Temporary Ceasefire: A Call for Bold Decisions

 Global
3
Deadly Deluge in Spain: Floods Wreak Havoc in Southern and Eastern Provinces

Deadly Deluge in Spain: Floods Wreak Havoc in Southern and Eastern Provinces

 Venezuela
4
Tragedy in Suriname: Knife Attack Devastates Community

Tragedy in Suriname: Knife Attack Devastates Community

 Suriname

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025