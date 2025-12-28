Police Crackdown in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: A Blow to TTP
A significant police operation in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa resulted in the killing of at least eight Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists. The operation in the Kohat-Karak border area was based on intelligence reports. It is ongoing with multiple militant hideouts destroyed, despite resistance from the terrorists.
A major counterterrorism operation in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has led to the death of at least eight terrorists linked to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), police report.
The effort took place on Sunday in the border area between Kohat and Karak districts, following intelligence reports of militant activity.
Supervised directly by Regional Police Officer Abbas Majeed Marwat, the operation has uncovered and destroyed several terrorist hideouts, with the mission still ongoing despite attempted resistance from the militants.
