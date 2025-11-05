Left Menu

Glorious Centenary of Sathya Sai Baba: Global Devotees Unite in Puttaparthi

Puttaparthi, a bustling district headquarters, prepares for a grand celebration of Sathya Sai Baba's centenary. Devotees from 140 countries will congregate for events featuring Prime Minister Modi. Massive arrangements are in place, highlighting the enduring legacy and service initiatives inspired by the spiritual leader.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puttaparthi | Updated: 05-11-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 21:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In the vibrant district of Puttaparthi, preparations are underway for a grand celebration marking the centenary of beloved spiritual leader Sathya Sai Baba. With a dazzling array of lights and temporary welcome gates, the town has transformed into a bustling hub as devotees from 140 countries gather for the monumental event.

The centenary celebrations, taking place from November 13-24, will feature a special appearance by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 19, as announced by Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust managing trustee R J Rathnakar. Massive arrangements are being made to accommodate the influx of devotees, including temporary shelters and free food provisions. The venue for the Prime Minister's event is undergoing redevelopment to mark this significant occasion.

Significant focus is placed on carrying forward the legacy of Sathya Sai Baba, sustaining service-oriented initiatives such as education, health, and other socially impactful projects. The Trust has effectively amassed a corpus to finance these programs, with more young people driven by a passion for social service, eager to join the movement initiated by Baba.

(With inputs from agencies.)

