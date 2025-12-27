Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Government Aircraft Use for Spiritual Leader

The issue centers around spiritual preacher Dhirendra Shastri's arrival in Chhattisgarh using a government aircraft and a police officer touching his feet. Congress accuses misuse of public funds, whereas BJP defends it as an act of personal faith. The incident has sparked a political and social media debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 27-12-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 13:49 IST
A political storm has brewed over spiritual preacher Dhirendra Shastri's arrival in Chhattisgarh, as he used a government aircraft, accompanied by a state minister. The situation intensified when a video showed an on-duty police officer touching Shastri's feet, raising questions about the propriety of the officer's actions.

The Congress condemned the incident, alleging misuse of public funds and demanding an explanation of the constitutional basis for facilitating the spiritual leader's travel. They argued that Shastri's actions do not align with the country's cultural values and accused him of promoting social discord.

Conversely, the BJP defended the gesture as an expression of personal faith, drawing parallels to other religious practices in public settings. The party accused Congress of harboring an inherent opposition to Sanatana Dharma, further polarizing the debate. So far, no disciplinary action has been taken against the police officer involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

