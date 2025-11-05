Renee Zellweger to Star and Produce in Psychological Thriller 'Phantom Son'

Oscar-winning actress Renee Zellweger is taking on a dual role as star and producer in the psychological thriller 'Phantom Son', with director David Yates at the helm, reports The Hollywood Reporter. The film stars Zellweger as Audrey, a woman grappling with the trauma of her son's kidnapping two decades earlier.

Audrey's world is turned upside down when she meets Ronnie, a young runaway she suspects may be her lost child. This initiates a suspenseful cat-and-mouse game that challenges the boundaries between reality and illusion. Zellweger and Carmella Casinelli are developing the project under their Big Picture Co., with Ian Scott McCullough providing the screenplay.

AGC Studios has joined as a producing partner, with additional casting underway for filming in early 2026. Zellweger and Casinelli express excitement over the project's potential for broad appeal, while AGC and CAA Media Finance prepare to launch worldwide sales at the American Film Market. Yates, known for the Harry Potter films, adds his unique touch to the project.

(With inputs from agencies.)