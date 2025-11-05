Left Menu

Renee Zellweger to Star and Produce in Psychological Thriller 'Phantom Son'

Oscar-winning actress Renee Zellweger is set to star and produce 'Phantom Son', a psychological thriller directed by David Yates. The film explores themes of grief and identity as Zellweger's character becomes entangled in a mysterious game. AGC Studios joins as a partner with sales launching at the upcoming American Film Market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 21:17 IST
Renee Zellweger to Star and Produce in Psychological Thriller 'Phantom Son'
Renee Zellweger (Image source/Instagram/@renee__zellweger). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Oscar-winning actress Renee Zellweger is taking on a dual role as star and producer in the psychological thriller 'Phantom Son', with director David Yates at the helm, reports The Hollywood Reporter. The film stars Zellweger as Audrey, a woman grappling with the trauma of her son's kidnapping two decades earlier.

Audrey's world is turned upside down when she meets Ronnie, a young runaway she suspects may be her lost child. This initiates a suspenseful cat-and-mouse game that challenges the boundaries between reality and illusion. Zellweger and Carmella Casinelli are developing the project under their Big Picture Co., with Ian Scott McCullough providing the screenplay.

AGC Studios has joined as a producing partner, with additional casting underway for filming in early 2026. Zellweger and Casinelli express excitement over the project's potential for broad appeal, while AGC and CAA Media Finance prepare to launch worldwide sales at the American Film Market. Yates, known for the Harry Potter films, adds his unique touch to the project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FIR filed against unidentified persons for train accident in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district that killed 11 people: Police.

FIR filed against unidentified persons for train accident in Chhattisgarh's ...

 India
2
Mafatlal Industries Reports Record Profit Growth in H1FY26

Mafatlal Industries Reports Record Profit Growth in H1FY26

 India
3
Unionized Baristas Brew Up a Strike

Unionized Baristas Brew Up a Strike

 Global
4
Ventilator Crisis: Kerala's SAT Hospital Under Scrutiny

Ventilator Crisis: Kerala's SAT Hospital Under Scrutiny

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025