Sikh Devotees Celebrate Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji's 556th Birth Anniversary in Pakistan

Over 2,000 Indian pilgrims joined thousands of Sikhs from around the world in Pakistan to celebrate the 556th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji. A grand procession and ceremonies emphasized peace, unity, and respect among differing religious communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 05-11-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 21:23 IST
  • Pakistan

Thousands of Sikh devotees from India and around the world gathered in Pakistan's Nankana Sahib district to celebrate the 556th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism. The ceremony featured a religious procession with the notable gold palanquin, Palki Sahib.

The Pakistani government issued 2,150 visas to facilitate Indian pilgrim participation, marking a significant gesture of cross-border religious unity. Participants expressed gratitude for the hospitality extended by the host nation and reiterated their message of peace and brotherhood between India and Pakistan.

Jatha leaders highlighted the commitment to women's rights, a core value advocated by Guru Nanak. The ceremony concluded with the distribution of gifts, underscoring the spirit of goodwill and unity among the attendees.

